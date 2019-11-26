New Haven pool ‘in good condition’

NEW HAVEN — There was good news concerning the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, when the town council met recently.

At the end of the swimming season, water was leaking from the pool, and it was feared a main six-inch line had burst, according to Councilman and Recreation Director Matt Shell. Upon closer inspection, however, the problem was found to be surface leaks that can be repaired in the spring.

Currently, a large section of concrete from the pool to the concession stand has been removed. The concrete was cracked and had shifted due to an old building foundation in the area. Shell said the concrete that was removed will be replaced soon.

The town will also be replacing other sections of concrete surrounding the pool in sections, including the diving board area. The boards have broken loose from the concrete due to the shifting ground. Shell said the concrete replacement will continue as long as weather permits, and then will conclude in the spring.

“The pool is in good condition, with no major issues,” he said.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Ronie Wheeler, Mason County Prevention Coalition, asking council members for support;

Accepted the lone insurance quote from Jon Parrack for the upcoming year;

Approved drawdowns in the amount of $322,000 for the water upgrade project; and,

Agreed to give Police Patrolman Zach Beegle a pay raise for completing the police academy.

The next meeting will be Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-21.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.