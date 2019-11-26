Capito nominates Butler for Naval Academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) this week announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia, including Mason County. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

Capito nominated Blayne Lee Butler of Gallipolis Ferry for the U.S. Naval Academy. Butler is the son of Delegate Jim Butler and wife Anna.

Blayne, a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, is currently at the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) at Newport, Rhode Island, scheduled to graduate in May. He is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School.

“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”