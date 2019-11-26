Lighting up the season

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will open its annual Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru on Dec. 6.

The light show will continue nightly through Dec. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The show can be viewed by driving or walking through the displays of over one million lights. Santa will also be in the kitchen every night with hot chocolate and cookies, posing for photos with visitors young and old.

Representatives with the farm museum said they do not use many pre-fabricated decorations, relying heavily on lights to decorate the items already on the museum’s grounds.

The organization works hard to change the displays every year so there is always something new and has often said the display is done to give back to the public. It is believed to be the 19th year for the Christmas light show at the museum. In past years, some of the unique displays included a one-room schoolhouse, a country church, newspaper office, and blacksmith shop.

To see the light show, visit the farm museum at 1458 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, across from the Mason County Fairgrounds. The event is free to the public, with donations appreciated.

Previously, staff at the farm museum said visitors seem to make a night out of looking at Christmas lights, many starting at the museum, working their way to Krodel Park and then to Gallipolis City Park, or, vice versa. Like many other Christmas traditions in the area, the museum’s Christmas light display has become a “must” for many people who grew up with it and now are treating their children to it.

Farm museum display opens Dec. 6

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmedimidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

