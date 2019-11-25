Christmas events planned for Letart

LETART — Christmas events have been announced for the Letart community, including a tree lighting ceremony and a children’s party.

The second “Letart Nature Park Tree Lighting” will take place Saturday at 7 p.m., and there is still time to register for a tree space, according to Lisa Brinker, one of the organizers.

The inaugural event last year included five trees, placed by clubs, organizations and individuals. Anyone is invited to put up a decorated tree in the park, and the tree can be either artificial or real. They can be placed in memory or in honor of someone, if desired. Those participating must also provide their own extension cords.

Then on Saturday evening, the trees will all be lighted at the same time in a ceremony. The public is invited to attend, and there will be cookies and hot chocolate served in the community center following the lighting.

For more information, or to reserve a tree spot, call Brinker at 304-895-3032. Trees must be removed by Jan. 4, 2020.

A children’s Christmas party will be held at the community center on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring finger foods and drinks to share.

According to Laura Brinker, there will be games and crafts for the children to enjoy. Santa Claus will make an appearance to hear the kids’ wish lists.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

