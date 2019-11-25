Board recognizes students, hears from social workers

POINT PLEASANT — During a recent meeting, the Mason County Board of Education recognized students and also heard from the schools’ social workers.

The board recognized the winners of the Social Studies Fair for their first place prizes. These students will now have the opportunity to compete at the regional level and then possibly the state.

The following students won first place in their respective categories: In Division 1 (grades 3 – 5) – Anthropology – Colton Preston and Olivia Bays (group); Geography – Kaine Hall (individual), Claire Thompson and Alexis Lucas (group); Psychology – Berklee Bonecutter (individual); State and Local Studies – Wyatt Oldaker (individual), Abigail Oliver and Dixie Oliver (group); U.S. History – Ben Supple (individual), Kaitlyn Crawford and Alivia Grigsby (group); World History – Kierstyn Hart (individual).

Division 2 (grades 6 – 8): Anthropology – Celena Brown (individual); Geography – Pacey Frum (individual); Political Science – Addison Snyder and Bailey Snyder (group); Psychology – Carter Price (individual), Aden Dvosis and Cole Miller (group); State and Local Studies – Lauren Kincaid (individual); Olivia Fields and Bella Tolliver (group); U.S. History – Connor Buckle (individual); World History – Makenna Hull (individual).

The board also heard from the social workers that work inside the county schools, Cassie Heib and Amanda Tarbett. Heib told the board she wants to start using the Adversed Childhood Experiences (ACEs) assessment with all students in third through sixth grades. ACEs is a research based assessment with 10 questions that children answer with a “yes” or “no.” If a child selects “yes,” meaning they did experience a particular experience, they get one point on the assessment. Heib or Tarbett will follow up with children who score four or higher. Heib thinks screening all students is necessary for their safety and success in school. By having the assessment, the social workers would be able to know what triggers a specific child, which could make the school day go easier for all students.

Heib also says that many childhood traumas go unknown by the school and even parents, but she’s hopeful the ACEs assessment will help to identify an issue before the child grows up.

Heib told the board at the beginning of the year, she sends a letter home to parents explaining her job within the school and the letter states that she will be conducting assessments. Board member Dale Shobe asked what the legality issues would be with giving the assessment without parents consent. Heib said the parents already know she does assessments on children, but she could send another letter. Heib said it is important to know that some childhood traumas are not caused by parents and the results of the screening could help to strengthen the family unit. Board members Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter said they heard about ACEs at a recent training and were thankful that Heib and Tarbett were already researching and planning this for Mason County Schools.

Supt. Jack Cullen said he would like to see the school counselors trained to help pilot the program

Pictured are students in grades 3 – 5 who competed in the Division 1 competition and won first place in their respective categories in the Social Studies Fair. Also pictured are board members Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin with Supt. Jack Cullen. Pictured are students in grades 6 – 8 who competed in the Division 2 competition and won first place in their respective categories in the Social Studies Fair. Also pictured are board members Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin with Supt. Jack Cullen.

