Community Thanksgiving dinner returns

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church will host its annual, free Thanksgiving dinner this evening, (Tuesday, Nov. 26) from 4 – 6 p.m. at the church on the corner of Eight Street and Main Street.

Dinner will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish, rolls and desserts. Many volunteers have been working in the days prior to the dinner to prepare the homemade meal.

Donna Lambert, a member and volunteer at the church, said they will cook 12 turkeys for Tuesday night, along with 110 pounds of freshly prepared potatoes. The church is prepared to feed around 300 people.

Lambert said the children will also be sent home with a bag of food that they can prepare throughout the rest of the week because school is not in session.

The church will also have a crew delivering meals to shut-ins during the dinner. Lambert said they have 66 people who requested a delivered meal. If you are or know of a shut-in, call the Presbyterian Church at 304-675-2170, as soon as possible today, to request a hot meal on Tuesday evening.

Lambert said the church has been hosting the annual dinner for over 20 years.

“We do it to show the love of God for His people,” Lambert said.

Everyone is welcome to go to the church for a free meal and fellowship.

Hundreds of people come out each year to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving meal at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_1123.Diners.jpg Hundreds of people come out each year to enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving meal at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. File Photo

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

