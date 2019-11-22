Coalition discusses family programs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition met on Tuesday afternoon for its monthly meeting.

During the meeting, the advisors for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) updated the committee on what the students are doing. SADD is a club for high school students to empower them to make positive decisions for their health and safety.

The advisors want to take their students to the SADD National Conference at the end of June. The students have to be registered in the national portal only before being eligible to attend. Area advisors said they have reservations about putting the students’, who are minors, information online. Members of the coalition mentioned that parents would have to sign a permission form to allow the students to register, but there are still reservations.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Family Resource Network (FRN), reminded those in attendance of the FRN’s free Family Christmas event, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. During the event, children will have the opportunity to do crafts, receive free books and get their face painted. Parents will also receive information about area programs available to their family.

The coalition had an open discussion on where members think the drug issues start in someone life. A representative from the state police said he thinks it starts in the home. Other members of the coalition mentioned the Strengthening Families program that is available in the region. This program has a trained professional work with the family during group dinners. They work on building the bonds between parents and parents with children.

The next Prevention Coalition meeting will be Jan. 21, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. in the court house annex auditorium.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-20.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.