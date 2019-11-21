Open for the season

The annual Christmas light display at Krodel Park opened Monday and will continue through Dec. 31. The displays are “lit up” around the park and are reflecting sights of the season off the lake. The display, which is under the direction of the Main Street Point Pleasant organization, is free to the public though donations are accepted to support the light show. The displays are assembled by workers with the City of Point Pleasant with the city providing the electricty for the duration of the show. The display is open 5:30-9 p.m. each night.

