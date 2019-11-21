CEOS Fall Achievement Luncheon held

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club hosted the annual Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement luncheon at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry on Nov. 2. The theme was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Tables were decorated in black, gold, and red and the seating was embellished with gold chair covers. Name tags were VIP passes and members were dressed in their finest evening attire.

Clinedda Austin, Pleasant Club president and Mason County CEOS president welcomed those in attendance.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations from a book entitled “Whispers of God’s Love — Devotions for Women.” The title of the meditation was “Kept and Cared For.”

The 2019 Mason County Folk Festival Belle, Susan Paulson, and her granddaughter, Kinzy Arbogast, Mason County Junior Belle, spoke about their experiences at the West Virginia Folk Festival held in Glenville. Susan received a gift from the organization for representing Mason County.

The business meeting was followed by special reports in regards to the 2019 WVCEOS Fall Enrichment Conference at Jackson’s Mill, WVCEOS Scholarships, “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show, Mason County CEOS Breast Cancer Awareness Activities, the “Handmade Holiday Treasures” Craft Show and the 2019 Holiday Workshop which will be held Dec. 6.

During a short break, the Pleasant Club served appetizers to those in attendance. Following the break, the president recognized 50 year members, new members, the CEOS Special Interest Club (Book Club), incoming 2020 club presidents, past county presidents and past Mason County Folk Festival Belles.

Lunch was then served by the Pleasant Club. Following lunch, awards were presented to the four educational committees –Family, Health and Volunteer Hours, Marketing and Membership, Continuing Education, Purposeful Reading, and Health Motivators. Certificates of appreciation were presented to each county chairperson and to club members serving as chairperson in their respective clubs.

Other certificates were presented to the club presidents, present county council officers, county historian, “Club Connections” editor, PVNRC Committee, craft show committee and the memorial book committee, as well as certificates to clubs and committees responsible for the Holiday Workshop, Spring Luncheon, Fall Achievement Luncheon and the 4-H Senior Scholarships.

Volunteer Hour Certificates were presented to Mason County members reporting a total of 9,000 volunteer hours for the year. Members throughout the state reported a total of 583,000 volunteer hours. These hours are valued at $22.29 per hour with a total worth of $13,600, 215.00 of volunteer time given in the state of West Virginia.

The Mason County CEOS supports the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) and it was announced that Mason County had raised a total of $2,232.10 as of November 2nd.

Door prizes were awarded to Eleanor Hoffman, Phyllis Hesson, Alice Click, Beth Litchfield, Carolyn Litchfield, Letha Rice, Patty Johnson, Arminta McGraw, Marilyn Clarke and Joyce Rosas.

Those in attendance were: Beth Litchfield, Carolyn Litchfield, Mary Artis, Patty Johnson, Becky Haer, Darlene Haer, Garnet Schwarz, Arminta McGraw, Joyce Rosas, Janelle Erwin, Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Sue Darst, Susan Paulson, Doris Duncan, Beverly Buckle, Sharon Nibert, Clinedda Austin, Catherine Yauger, Phyllis Hesson, Eleanor Hoffman, Betty Mayes, Letha Rice, Donna Hart, Linda Craig, Marcia Nibert, Mary Sue Kincaid and guests, Kelly Arbogast and Kinzy Arbogast.

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club recently hosted the annual Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement Luncheon at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. The theme was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Fall-Achievement-Photo-1.jpg The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club recently hosted the annual Mason County CEOS Fall Achievement Luncheon at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. The theme was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Courtesy

By Catherine Yauger Special to the Register

Catherine Yauger is a member of the CEOS organization in Mason County.

