Deputies organizing ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

MASON — The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is currently accepting donations and applications for its annual Shop with a Cop.

During the event, officers and members of the law enforcement will go to Walmart in Mason and shop with children for Christmas. Lt. Matthew Stewart said the department will accept applications until Dec. 1, when they will select 10-15 children to take shopping. The ages are from 2 – 15 years old.

Stewart said the date for the event has not been scheduled, but will be the week before Christmas.

The number of children they can take shopping depends on how many donations the department receives. If individuals or business would like to make a donations, Stewart said donations can be dropped off to the secretaries at the sheriff’s department or checks can be mailed to the office. Stewart asks that checks are made payable to “Mason County DSA,” which is the Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Stewart said the department has been hosting Shop with a Cop for Mason County children for 25 years.

In past years, children have purchased clothing items, bicycles and gifts for family members. The deputies use the funds to make Christmas special for children throughout the county.

“It’s pretty successful and the kids like doing it,” Stewart said.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

