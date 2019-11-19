PPVFD gives back during holidays – food basket giveaway, breakfast with Santa planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Fire Department is busy year round though during the holidays that is especially true with its inaugural breakfast with Santa event and annual food basket giveaway.

The department is hosting breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7 at the New Hope Bible Baptist Church at 107 Robinson Street.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and the event will finish at noon. Children will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa during the event. This is the first time the department has held the event and they will be asking for a suggested donation at the door. The donations will be used for daily operations for the fire department, according to Chief Jeremy Bryant.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to come out and see Santa,” Bryant added.

Bryant mentioned the city’s Christmas parade takes place Friday, Dec. 6 to officially kick off the Christmas season. The fire department’s breakfast will continue the holiday celebrations into the next day.

The department is also continuing to take applications for its annual food basket giveaway for Christmas. Apply Wednesday (today), Nov. 20, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to noon. All sign ups take place at the fire station, 2309 Jackson Avenue. Bring pay stubs and utility bills. Recipients must live in the district served by the PPVFD.

Bryant said the community helps make the food basket giveaway happen each year, with monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items. Firefighters spend time away from their families passing out the baskets on Christmas Eve. In previous years, the department has given away anywhere from 200-250 baskets, depending on the need.

Call the fire house at 304-675-2313 or message the department’s Facebook page for more information or to make a donation.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

