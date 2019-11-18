FRN’s Mason County Family Christmas set

POINT PLEASANT — The Family Resource Network (FRN) is hosting its annual Mason County Family Christmas event on Dec. 14 at the old Central Elementary School gymnasium on Main Street.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free for all youth in Mason County.

Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, said the children will receive a bag that they will fill during the event. There will be Christmas crafts that the children will get to take home with them. The Mason County Board of Education will have a table full of free books, according to Fowler. There will even be face painting and an opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

“It means a lot to the youth because it gives them the opportunity to get something and do hands-on activities,” Fowler said.

The craft and face painting tables will be organized by local business and community organizations who sign up to volunteer for the event. To register for a table, contact Greg Fowler at (304) 593-0072.

FRN organizers will be making bags for the parents as well. These bags will contain literature and information about local activities.

Members of the Mason County Board of Education handed out books to children during past FRN Mason County Family Christmas events. In past years, children made bracelets with volunteers during the event.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

