Board approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved the following agenda items during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

The board approved David Bonecutter as a driver for the 2019-20 school year. His driving record has been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The board approved volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Leon Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, and Roosevelt Elementary, for the 2019-20 school year. The approved volunteers include: Taryn Chapman, Tiffany Litchfield, Aimee Long, Mollie McDaniel, Delaina McLaughlin, Timothy Sadler, Shannon Briscoe, Lucas Darst, Bethany Gillispie, Samuel Mitchell III, Derek Sanders, Samantha Sanders, Trenton Schoonover, Devan Settle, BJ Smith, Christina Stewart, Michael Stewart, James Gould, Mary Gould, Ashley Marlon, Nicholas Meadows, Edna DeWeese, Terri Rymer, Carrie Miller, Mary Poole, Heather Roush, Heather Roush, Christopher Bennett, Teresa Deweese, Caitlin Ford, Robert Hall II, Jennifer Handley, Carla Jefferson, Travis Keefer, Casey Lee, Josh Lyons, Jessica Matheny, Robin Perry, Diane Redman, Emily Russell, Josh Russell, Eric Shuler, Rebecca Shuler, Wallace Smith, John Dustin Taylor, Allen Thomas, Kendra Vanepps, Lona Workman, Tyler Courts, Kayla Dewees, and Harry Queen.

The board approved out of state travel for Ben Loudin, Jessica Loudin, Emily Hall, approved volunteers, and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Jazz Ensemble, to travel to New Orleans, La., June 1 – 5, 2020, to do a musical performance. PPJ/SHS Band Boosters and Fundraisers will be the funding sources.

The board approved the placement of Tabitha Neal-Putney, a University of Phoenix student, to do her classroom observation in Mason County Schools during the 2019-20 school year.

The board approved the following Work Based Leaning Sites for the 2019-20 school year: American Spirits, Auto Options, Bob Evans-Gallipolis, Bob’s Market-Mason, Brinker Machine Shop, Brittany’s, Coffee Barn, Courtside, Dairy Queen-Middleport, Early Education Station, Fast 4-U Exxon, Gino’s Pizza, J&R Auto, Magic Years, Marathon-New Haven, Mason County Career Center, Mason County Library, MGM Landscape, Mountain River PT, New Haven Elementary, Petland, Piggly Wiggly-Point Pleasant, PVNRC, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Point Pleasant Primary School, Subway-Point Pleasant, Tom Tom’s, Tudors-Point Pleasant, USDA Farm Services, Village Pizza, Wendy’s-Point Pleasant, and WV Extension Office.

The board approved out of state travel for Paige Roush, to travel to Akron, Ohio, Jan. 5 – 10, 2020, to attend Orton-Gilligham Training. Professional Staff Development will be the funding source (for substitute only).

The board approved the following concerning professional personnel: To change the effective start date for Robert Grady, 7-12 Grade General Science Teacher from Jan. 6, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2019; Family Medical Leave for Roberta Hall, teacher at Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; The employment of Janna Michaels, LD/BD/MI Teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective Nov. 14, 2019; The employment of the following Substitute Teachers for the 2019-20 school year: Austin Carpenter, Rhonda Haggy, David Jordan, Gavin Mattox, Barbara Musser, and Mary Grace Workman.

The board approved the following concerning service personnel: The transfer of Stacy Litchfield, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High to Cook, Roosevelt Elementary, effective Nov. 14, 2019; the employment of Laurinda Gardner, Aide, Central Office Itinerant (210), effective Nov. 14, 2019. Gardner is being employed from the reduction in force list; the employment of Vicki McComas, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective Nov. 14, 2019; the employment of Jimmy Milton and Daniel Settle, Substitute Bus Operators, for the 2019-20 school year; the employment of Tracy Diehl and Charity Towe, Substitute Secretaries, for the 2019-20 school year.

The board approved the following concerning extra-curricular personnel for the 2019-20 school year: The resignation of William Wood, Head Jr. High Girls Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective October 31, 2019; The employment of: Elizabeth Saunders, Elementary Interventionist (Ashton Elementary), on an as needed basis; Vickie Bale and Andrea Henderson, Homebound/Alternative Education; John Lambert, Jr High Boys Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Timothy Maloney, Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Timothy Maloney, Jr. High Head Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Haley Tate, Jr. High Head Cheerleading Coach, 2nd Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High; Amber Grubb, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High; Wesley Riffle, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High; and Michael Sayre, Jr. Varsity Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High.

The board approved the finances of the total amount paid of $1,147,764.78.

The board approved payment of $291.64 to Jared Billings and $281.20 to F. Dale Shobe. Both Shobe and Billings abstained from those respective votes.

Board members attending were Billings, Shobe, Ashley Cossin, Rhonda Tennant, Meagan Bonecutter.

The next meeting of the Mason County Board of Education will be Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

