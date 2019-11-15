Christmas on the Frontier scheduled

POINT PLEASANT — The Fort Randolph Committee will host the annual Christmas on the Frontier event at the fort at Krodel Park on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public, but the committee appreciates donations. Refreshments will be provided during that time.

According to committee chair, Deb Cassady, there are no battle demonstrations planned for the day, but, weather permitting, the fort will be open to view the buildings. The fort is a historically accurate reproduction of Fort Randolph from the American Revolutionary War.

There will be 20 – 25 reenactors at the fort for the Christmas event and will be dressed in 18th century clothing.

All events at the fort are free to the public except for the Siege of Fort Randolph, which is an annual event in May, where demonstrators present the popular outdoor drama event, “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk.”

The Fort Randolph Committee hosted movie showings in the last year, and are planning a Halloween movie and haunted fort for 2020. In June, they have a timeline event with reenactors from different time frames.

Fort Randolph is open every weekend from the third Saturday in May through Labor Day.

A volunteer and reenactor show visitors how to make gifts suitable for those living in the 1700’s. This year’s Christmas on the Frontier even will be Dec. 7. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_12.10-PPR-Frontier.jpg A volunteer and reenactor show visitors how to make gifts suitable for those living in the 1700’s. This year’s Christmas on the Frontier even will be Dec. 7. File photo

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

