Commission recognizes Spencer upon retirement

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners honored Cpl. Ronnie Spencer of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department upon his retirement, during their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Spencer has been in law enforcement in Mason County for over 40 years. Commissioners presented Spencer with a certificate to recognize his county service.

Spencer said he was on duty with the police department when the county jail exploded in March 1976. In 1995, there was a warrant round up leading to several arrests. Spencer said he was fortunate to be a part of that operation that included an eight-month investigation. Spencer spent 12 years as a school resource officer at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. He was recently named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Point Pleasant Rotary.

Commissioners accepted a bid of $316 from Michael Wilson for a 2005 Chevy Impala. The vehicle did not run and has transmission issues, according to County Administrator John Gerlach. Wilson’s bid was the higher of two total bids.

Gerlach told commissioners he is going to continue collecting information on law firms to handle the delinquent taxes. Gerlach received three proposals, but believes there are other firms that could possibly offer the services at a lower rate.

County Clerk Diana Cromley reminded the commissioners of the state holiday schedule. County employees and offices will only be open for half the day on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. Cromley said if the governor gives the whole day off, the county will follow suit.

The next Mason County Commissioners meeting will be Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

Commissioners presented Cpl. Ronnie Spencer of the Mason County Sheriff’s Deparatment with a certificate to recognize his county service upon his recent retirement. Pictured from left, County Clerk Diana Cromley, County Administrator John Gerlach, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Spencer, Commissioners Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_IMG_1207.jpg Commissioners presented Cpl. Ronnie Spencer of the Mason County Sheriff’s Deparatment with a certificate to recognize his county service upon his recent retirement. Pictured from left, County Clerk Diana Cromley, County Administrator John Gerlach, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Spencer, Commissioners Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 685-1333, extension 1992.

