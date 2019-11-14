Students awarded at SkillsUSA Conference

POINT PLEASANT — Three students from the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) were presented the Statesman Award during the SkillsUSA Leadership Conference at the end of October.

Kadann Bonecutter, Kasey Lyons and Clairissa Mattox were presented with the award. The Statesman Award is a certification stating that the member knows the basics of the Skills foundation and what the organization is about, according to Mattox.

“SkillsUSA is an organization that deals with teachers and students that are going into an industrial field — such as automotive, welding, machine shop, nursing, and stuff like that,” Mattox said.

Members of the organization will also compete through SkillsUSA. Members will compete in their field by interviewing and showing what they know about their topics.

Mattox said if a student wins an award in their field, they have a higher chance of getting hired straight out of high school.

Career and technical high schools are eligible to have a SkillsUSA chapter.The MCCC chapter is looking to do more community service projects this year. Mattox, who is the newly elected president of the MCCC chapter, said they want to place “blessing boxes” at all of the high schools in Mason County. These boxes would have food items as well as hygiene items for people to grab when they need them.

The chapter wants to get the community involved with some of these service projects. Members will be asking for donations for the boxes in the coming months.

“We really need the community’s help throughout the year to make a difference in our community,” Maddox said.

The other officers for the MCCC SkillsUSA chapter are Vice President Kadanna Bonecutter, Secretary Sierra Kelley, Parliamentarian Nala Williams, Historian McKenzie Powell, Reporter Leann Shilt, Treasurer Ally Wilson.

Pictured from left are Kadann Bonecutter, Kasey Lyons and Clairissa Mattox. All three students won the Statesman Award during the SkillsUSA Leadership Conference.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

