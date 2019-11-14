Point Council approves food trucks

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council discussed food trucks and updates for Krodel Park, among other topics, at its regular meeting held earlier this week.

After a public reading of ordinance 1335.06, council approved the exception to the temporary buildings ordinance. This ordinance will allow food trucks in historic, downtown Point Pleasant. The council members voting in favor of the exception were Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Elaine Hunt, Judy Holland and Brad Deal. Council member Rick Simpkins voted against the motion. Simpkins said he does not think food trucks should be part of the historic district. Roush said cars were not on the streets originally, but they are now. Howard asked about the time guidelines. City attorney Michael Shaw said the time restrictions would be a case-by-case situation.

A representative from Burgess and Niple, the city’s engineering firm, spoke to council about testing the pipes under the flood wall. Mayor Brian Billings said the Army Corps of Engineers told the city that the pipes need to have a required testing every five year. Billings said the city had not been doing that test. Burgess and Niple estimated the inspection would cost the city a maximum of $14,100. Council unanimously voted to proceed with the inspection process.

Billings asked council to approve the proclamation to declare Christian Heritage Week in the City of Point Pleasant on Nov. 24 – 30. Council unanimously approved the proclamation.

A representative with Appalachian Power spoke to council about creating an arboretum at Krodel Park. Kris Myers, a forester and native to Point Pleasant, proposed using the new walking path to create a public arboretum. Myers said there are 24 tree species currently in the park. The educational experience would be at no cost to the city, according to Myers. Appalachian Power Co. (APCo) would work with its business partners to provide funding for small plaques stating the species of tree. Myers said there will also be pamphlets to direct participants throughout the walking tour. Myers said there is potential for expansion on the 13-acre tract where the old city dump was located. Council unanimously approved to proceed with the discussion and to allow Myers to look for funding.

Deb Cassady, chair of the Fort Randolph Committee, addressed council about the issues with a few structures at the fort. Cassady and committee treasurer Stephanie Alexander said the roofs are made with wooden shingles, which are deteriorating. The roofs on two block houses and the tavern are damaged, which has led to damage to the walls and floor of the buildings. The committee is asking the city, which owns the fort, to have the roofs repaired. Cassady and Alexander said they would be OK with replacing the roof with material other than wood if it were financially efficient.

Holland, who also manages the campground at Krodel Park, updated council on upgrades that were completed this year. Holland said they painted, upgraded the bathrooms and installed a wood fence behind the campers. Holland told council they wanted to install more cameras to prevent future break-ins, create more tent camping sights and add WiFi at the park. Holland also wants to update the policies for billing and payment deadlines.

In his report to council, Billings stated:

-The ceremony commemorating the 52nd anniversary of the Silver Bridge collapse will be Sunday, Dec. 15 in the evening. Billings said a new plaque will be set before the ceremony.

-Employee performance incentives will be given to all city employees. All full-time employees will receive $200 and all part-time employees will receive $100. Billings and Clerk Amber Tatterson said this incentive is an increase from what the city was able to offer last year.

In her report to council, Clerk Tatterson stated the following:

-Presented the 2020 calendar to council. City offices will be closed for all major holidays as well as May 12 and Nov. 3 for election days. Offices will be closed for half days on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

-Announced the annual city employee Christmas dinner is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All city offices will be closed during that time to allow all employees to celebrate.

During committee reports, City Inspector and Administrator Randy Hall said the splash pad at Krodel Park must open in the spring. Hall also said plans are coming together to open the Krodel Dog Park in the spring.

Council unanimously approved the minutes from the October meeting, financial statements, and outstanding obligations.

Council members attending the meeting this week were Sallaz, Howard, Roush, Hunt, Holland, Deal and Simpkins.

The next meeting will be Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Point Pleasant Municipal building.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

