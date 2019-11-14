Wahama FFA competes at convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four FFA students recently competed in the National Veterinary Science CDE contest at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Wahama FFA, along with the Mason County Vocational FFA participated in the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 29 – Nov. 2.

Students started off the week by stopping in Seymour, Ind. to do a farm tour with the Vehslage Family on their family farm. Students observed production farming at its finest. They had the opportunity to ride a combine that is self driven, and view cattle that were born through embryo transfers.

After the farm tour, the students stopped to see the new John Mellencamp Mural featuring the blue corduroy jacket. During the rest of the week students participated in a career and college expo where they got to experience agriculture of all types.

Four students competed in the National Veterinary Science CDE contest, where they received a bronze emblem team placing. Students were Tayllor King, Penelope Haught, Hannah Wood, and Crimson Cochran. During Friday of the conventions, students watched a NFR sanctioned rodeo, and to end the week, the students cheered on four students from Mason County that received their American Degree.

Submitted by Wahama Junior/Senior High School.

Pictured are Wahama FFA members Tayllor King, Penelope Haught, Hannah Wood, and Crimson Cochran. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_WahamaFFA.jpg Pictured are Wahama FFA members Tayllor King, Penelope Haught, Hannah Wood, and Crimson Cochran. Wahama FFA | Courtesy