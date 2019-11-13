Mobile home damaged in fire

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Three departments responded to a mobile home fire on Wednesday morning in the 1700-block of Jericho Road.

Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Bryant said firefighters were alerted around 8:04 a.m. with manpower assistance provided by the Flatrock and the Gallipolis volunteer fire departments. The structure was a single-wide trailer.

Bryant said, at this time, an electric heater appears to be the cause of the fire which also appears accidental.

Speaking about electric heater safety in general, Bryant said with dropping temperatures, many turn to those electric heaters to stay warm. He explained users should always be sure to inspect plugs and outlets in relation to the heater and to keep anything combustible out of its path – a path that should remain clear and unobstructed. Bryant also reminded it’s always a good time to install and inspect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are in working order.

There were no injuries reported though the home, which was occupied, sustained damage and is not livable, Bryant said. No other structures were damaged.

In addition to firefighters, personnel with Mason County EMS were also on scene to assist.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.