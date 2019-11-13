‘Trees in the Park’ returns to Mason

MASON — Plans are being finalized for the second year of “Trees in the Park” in the Town of Mason.

The event will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The public is invited to place either artificial or live decorated trees at the park from Nov. 30 until Dec. 7, where they will remain until after Christmas.

There is no fee to participate, and the trees may be placed in memory or in honor of a loved one or friend, according to Sharon Kearns, council member and organizer. She added a sign can be placed alongside the tree bearing information.

The inaugural event drew almost two dozen trees surrounding one of the park shelters. Kearns said she hopes there will be even more participation this year.

Hundreds visited the trees last year, with people able to walk around them to view the lights, decorations and signage. For those unable to walk the distance, the trees can also be viewed from the parking lot and the circular drive. They will be lighted 24 hours a day.

Kearns said one suggestion made by the public last year was to turn the lights under the shelter out so the Christmas lights would be more visible. She said that will be done this year.

The rules for participating are simple. A person or group must furnish their own tree, lights and decorations, along with an outdoor extension cord, and a stake to tie down the tree for support.

For more information, or to secure a tree spot, call Kearns at 304-773-5864.

