Point Council discusses Christmas events

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council discussed Christmas events during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Brian Billings announced the Krodel Park light show will begin Monday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m, barring any unforeseen delays. City workers are continuing to assemble the displays at the park.

Billings finalized the Christmas events on Main Street and Historical Point Pleasant. City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6. The annual tree lighting will immediately follow the parade. Mayor Billings said the city is using a tree cut from the Rawson family property.

The tree will be placed at Gunn Park on Dec. 2 to begin decorating.

City Inspector Randy Hall told council that he received reports of a few decorations needing fixed on Main Street. Hall and his employees finished the decorating downtown before the Sugar Plum Stroll this past Saturday. There are lights needing replaced. Hall said he would fix them after the Krodel displays were finished. Hall also said he would put some of the older wreaths to Second and First Streets where there is no power for lights.

Councilwoman Jerrie Howard, who is also on the Christmas decoration committee, said the Sugar Plum Stroll was a success. Howard said she thought the turnout to the event was excellent and she enjoyed seeing the stores crowded with shoppers. Howard said people have requested Christmas music be added to the event in the coming years. Other council members said people are wanting to donate to purchase more decorations for next year.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-8.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.