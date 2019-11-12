Succeeding at ‘Sugar Plum Stroll’

Shoppers filled downtown Point Pleasant this past weekend for the fourth annual Sugar Plum Stroll. There were long lines to get into small businesses on Main Street with retailers offering special sales throughout the evening. Pictured is a busy Main Street alongside musicians Kendra Ward and Robert Bence playing Christmas music on hammered dulcimer and guitar for “strollers.”

