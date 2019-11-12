Registration open for ‘Light of Christmas’ tree project, deadline Nov. 25

POINT PLEASANT — Registration is now open for the “Light of Christmas” tree project.

Schools, businesses, churches, sports teams, organizations, clubs, and individuals are invited to decorate a tree at Gunn Park to support the Mason County Toys for Kids Association.

This will be the fifth year for the tree project, according to Toys for Kids coordinator, Brandy Sweeney.

There is a $25 fee that will go to Toys for Kids, which serves Mason County children ages 0 to 16 who are in need during Christmas. Participants are welcome to bring their own Christmas Tree, which must be real and six to eight feet tall, or they can purchase a tree when submitting the registration form. Trees can be purchased from Bob’s Market for $40 or Rural King for $25.

Decorating of trees will begin Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Participants are responsible for bringing their own LED lights, securing decorations to the tree, displaying a sign with the business, organization, or purpose of display. Participants must also supply their own outdoor extension cord.

The decorations must be removed after Jan. 1 and before Jan. 6.

Sweeney said she had the idea for the project in 2014 after visiting other towns with similar tree displays. She was sick at the time, but had a heart transplant in 2015.

“I had decided that if I would get to live until the next Christmas, I was going to start this project in Point Pleasant,” Sweeney said. “We wanted to call it the ‘Light of Christmas’ tree project because Jesus is the light of Christmas. I wanted people to see his light, but I also wanted to beautify our downtown and make it feel almost like a Hallmark movie.”

If you wish to participate in the Light of Christmas tree program, registration forms can be picked up at the Point Pleasant Municipal Building or at People’s Bank. Registration forms are due Nov. 25.

The lighting of the trees will take place after the Christmas parade and during the city tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-7.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

