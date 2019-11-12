M-G-M Detachment celebrates USMC birthday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Marine Corps League, Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180, recently observed the 244th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps with a birthday ball.

The event took place at the American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., where organizers report, “After a delicious dinner there was the traditional ‘Cake Cutting Ceremony.’” The cake is cut with a USMC sword and the first piece is given to the oldest Marine, then the youngest Marine signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young of the Corps.

According to a press release about the event from the M-G-M Detachment, “During the American Revolution, many important political discussions took place in the inns and taverns of Philadelphia, including the founding of the Marine Corps. A committee of the Continental Congress met at Tun Tavern to draft a resolution calling for two battalions of Marines able to fight for independence at sea and on shore. The resolution was approved on November 10, 1775, officially forming the Continental Marines. As the first order of business, Samuel Nicholas became Commandant of the newly formed Marines. Tun Tavern’s owner and popular patriot, Robert Mullan, became his first captain and recruiter. They began gathering support and were ready for action by early 1776. The rest is in the glorious history of the Marine Corps.”

The speaker for the evening’s 244th Birthday Ball was Ron Wroblewski, a resident of Gallipolis, Ohio and a Vietnam combat veteran in the United States Marine Corps.

MGM Detachment 1180 Officers are: Commandant – Marine Jim Doss. Senior Vice Commandant – Marine Jerry Bain. Junior Vice Commandant – Marine Roger Martin. Chief of Staff – Cheryl Wroblewski. Adjutant – Marine Pati Leib. Paymaster – Marine Susan Paulson. Judge Advocate – Marine Bret Tabor. Sergeant-at-Arms – Martha Collins. Chaplain – Marine Chuck Cooper. Historian – Virginia Taylor. Public Relations – Marine Ron Wroblewski.

Submitted on behalf of the Marine Corps League, Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180.

Chief of Staff Cheryl Wroblewski from the Marine Corps League, Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180, plays the trumpet at the recent birthday ball.