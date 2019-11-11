Recycling programs receive grants

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners recognized grant award winners for solid waste programs before their regular meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The county received $218,067.24 in awards for recycling initiatives.
The county commission received $56,000 for the purpose of constructing a building to store materials for the county’s recycling program.
Mason County Solid Waste Authority was awarded $95,874 to assist with personnel, vehicle, equipment upgrades and operational expenses for the recycling program.
The Board of Education received $63,193.24 with the purpose of funding a new countywide school recycling initiative. The new initiative is titled “Every School, Every Classroom, Every Employee, and Every Child Recycling Everyday.”
These funds are part of $1.5 million in recycling assistance throughout the state.
Commissioner Sam Nibert said the county also received $3,000 for a litter control officer. Nibert hopes the officer will begin in January.
Nibert announced the new hours for the Mason County Recycling center, which is located on Fairgrounds Road. The center will be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be bins outside of the gate to drop recycling materials off when the center is closed.
Starting this week, the center will be accepting paper, cardboard, plastic, glass, cans and all metals. On Wednesdays, the center will accept tires. There is a 10-tire limit with a valid drives license from Mason County.
