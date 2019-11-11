Krodel Christmas lights open Nov. 29

POINT PLEASANT — Krodel Park will have its Christmas light displays open to the public starting Friday, Nov. 29.

The displays will be open every night from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. beginning the night after Thanksgiving. Dec. 31 will be the last evening to see the lights.

The lights are a free, drive-though event, but organizers of Main Street Point Pleasant say donations are appreciated.

“The money goes back to the community and the Main Street organization,” said Charles Humphreys, executive director.

Humphreys said children and adults of all ages enjoy the lights — including a Santa Claus, church, angels, and more.

“It’s mainly just to come and enjoy it and to get into the Christmas spirit,” Humphreys said.

Employees with the City of Point Pleasant have begun working at Krodel Park to assemble the Christmas light displays. The city supplies the labor and electricity for the display which has been attracting visitors to Krodel Park for the last 19 years.

“I think it’s a tradition that should keep on going,” Humphreys said.

This large Santa Claus is placed near the exit of the park, waiting for opening night. The "Peace on Earth" sign is one of the last displays in the park.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

