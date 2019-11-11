Bend Area CARE’s ‘Kids for Christmas’

MASON — It’s still over a month until Christmas, but members of Bend Area CARE are in the climax of their “Kids for Christmas” program.

CARE members spent over $14,000 at a local retailer Sunday, buying clothes and gifts for over 60 children from 22 families, according to Leonard Koenig.

Only one fundraiser remains for the program this year, prior to the annual benefit concert at Wahama High School on Dec. 8. A charity bingo games event will be held Dec. 7 at the American Legion post in New Haven.

Held in the smoke-free banquet room, games will begin at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m., however, for those attending to take advantage of the food to be sold. Chicken and noodles, hotdogs and sauce, pulled pork, cupcakes and drinks will be offered for dinner, as well as throughout the evening.

Early bird tickets will be available until Dec. 5 from CARE members. Although all tickets will be $20 for 20 games, those buying early bird tickets will be entered into a special drawing for a prize.

Koenig said bingo prizes will include items from 31 Gifts, Finley Farm Co by Jessica Finley, and wreaths made by Pam Bumgarner, plus cash and gift cards. For an additional $5, there will be a cover all game that will have a cash prize of $100.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing held, and door prizes will be given away. Koenig said door prizes continue to be sought from both businesses and individuals.

Bend Area CARE members hold fundraisers throughout the year to ensure children in need in the local area receive gifts and clothing for the holiday. One of its largest events is a catfish tournament, which is held in June at the Mason levee.

Music students from both New Haven Elementary and Wahama High schools also join to hold a benefit Christmas concert each year, with proceeds going to the “Kids for Christmas” program. Additional information on the Dec. 8 concert will be published in a future edition.

For more charity bingo information or to donate a door prize, contact Leonard Koenig at 740-591-2431 or Carolyn Koenig at 740-444-2664.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

