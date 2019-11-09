Vehicle-charging port grant sought

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission approved a measure for City Project Engineer Ted Lozier to push forward with efforts for a grant to potentially construct quick electric vehicle charging ports.

Lozier said the city had submitted an application and was pre-approved for American Electric Power to reserve $150,000 in funding to potentially go towards two charging stations.

Commissioner Beau Sang asked Lozier about chargers he had seen in some of his research that could be constructed for a few thousand dollars each.

Lozier replied that those were options for construction, however utilizing them could take several hours to charge a vehicle, whereas the ones being reviewed in the grant process were considered quick chargers, potentially putting a vehicle at a maximum charge in a much shorter time.

“What I’ve learned is those types of chargers, to get a charge can take six to eight hours versus these DC fast charges, you can get a charge in an hour,” said Lozier. “Obviously, we’d have to pay for that and the installation…With this grant program, I don’t want to say totally, but it’s almost 100 percent covered.”

City officials have said that such a charging station could potentially promote downtown traffic.

“At first, I was thinking one because when you consider how many electric vehicles there are in the community or region but the description of the incremental cost of putting in a second, the way it was described was minimal,” said Lozier in a previous commission meeting. “It’s like $80,000 to $95,000 for one and then the other is about fifty to sixty, depending on how much effort it takes to bring in the power and so forth.”

City Auditor and Clerk Annete Landers previously said she and colleagues had been considering options and that the project could potentially be financed by getting a loan, paying for the project with the loan, then getting reimbursed for the project and paying remaining interest for the loan and bond counsel costs.

