Paving begins on U.S. 35 expansion

Paving began Friday on the new section of U.S. 35. Paving is the final phase of the project meant to widen the nearly 14-mile stretch from Mason County to Putnam County from two lanes to four lanes. Pictured is the section of the new road heading towards Pond Branch Road in Henderson. Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley, who has championed the road’s expansion for years, (as have current and past commissioners and officials) was on hand to see the paving begin. The road is scheduled to open to traffic in the fall of 2020. More on the latest phase of the project in an upcoming edition.

