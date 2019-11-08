Commissioners approve, sign proclamations

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners approved proclamations and set the meeting dates for December during their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners declared November as National Home Care Month in Mason County. They signed the proclamation presented by Sara Gore with Holzer Hospital. The proclamation states that home care services allow families to stay together and age in their homes as long as possible. According to the proclamation, two million workers will travel almost one billion miles in 2019 to care for patients at their homes.

The commissioners signed a proclamation to declare 911 public safety telecommunicators as first responders. The proclamation states that telecommunicators answer calls around the clock, give medical guidance, ensure the safety of the community, promptly field first responders to emergencies, as well as make the same personal sacrifices as firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medial workers.

The final proclamation the commissioners signed on Thursday was to recognize the 90th anniversary of the Leon Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS). Member of the Leon CEOS participate in motivating educational activities to help those continue education, gain leadership and inspire community involvement. The statewide non-profit organization was formed December 6, 1929. There are more than 6,000 members throughout West Virginia.

Meeting dates for December were set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 19. Both meetings will be held at 4 p.m.

County Administrator John Gerlach asked the commissioners about selecting a law firm to handle delinquent taxes. Gerlach said the sheriff instructed the commissioners to choose a firm they wanted to use. Gerlach told the commissioners they did not request bids, but a few firms have inquired about the situation. Gerlach will bring the information he has to the next meeting.

Mason County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring public safety telecommunicators as first responders. Pictured from left, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Mason County Emergency Management Director Dennis Zimmerman, Commissioners Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle.
Mason County Commissioners, pictured with representatives from Holzer Hospital, signed a proclamation declaring November as Home Care and Hospice month in Mason County

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

