‘Championship Sunday’ for PPYFL: Inflatables, toy drive, games slated

POINT PLEASANT — “Championship Sunday” arrives Nov. 10 for the Point Pleasant Youth Football League, ending the season with games and an awards presentation. Unopened toys will also be collected for the Toys for Kids organization and inflatables will be available for children.

Sunday’s schedule is as follows:

Noon, gates open, inflatables for kids; 1 p.m., Flag Round 2, PPIS Patriots Blue vs. PPIS Patriots Red; 1 p.m. Flag Round 2 Ashton Bulldogs vs. Beale Bengals; 1 p.m., PPYFL Twirlers perform; 2 p.m. Flag Consolation Game; 2 p.m., T34 Consolation Game PPIS Patriots Red vs. Leon/Roosevelt Wild Lions; 3:10 p.m. Flag Championship Game; 4:15 p.m., T34 Championship Game, PPIS Patriots Red vs Leon/Roosevelt Wild Lions; 5:25 p.m., T56 Consolation Game PPIS Patriots Red vs. Ashton Bulldogs; 7 p.m., T56 Championship Game, PPIS Patriots Blue vs. Leon/Roosevelt Wild Lions; 8:30 p.m., presentation of the Coach Dave Darst Championship Trophy by Coach Darst.

Scores from the Nov. 3 day of games were as follows: Flag, Round 1, New Haven Tigers 0 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue 28. T34, Round 1, PPIS Patriots Blue 0 vs. Patriots Red 28; Leon/Roosevelt Wild Lions 38 vs. Ashton Bulldogs 14. T56, Round 1, Leon/Roosevelt Wild Lions 22 vs. Ashton Bulldogs 15; PPIS Patriots Red 6 vs. PPIS Patriots Blue 28.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-4.jpg