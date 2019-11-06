Christmas window display contest

POINT PLEASANT — The fourth annual Sugar Plum Stroll is set for Saturday, November 9 on Main Street.

The event is open to everyone in the public from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to shop exclusive deals at the Main Street businesses. VIP ticket holders can begin picking up their swag bags at 3 p.m. and are invited to the red carpet reception at Gallery at 409.

Merchants along Main Street will be decorating their window displays before the Sugar Plum Stroll. The Point Pleasant City Council chose “A Storybook Christmas” as the theme for 2019, according to council member Jerrie Howard. The merchants selected their favorite children’s Christmas book as inspiration for their display.

During the Sugar Plum Stroll, a ballot box will be in front of People Bank on Main Street to for everyone to vote on their favorite window display. Voting will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The top three winners will be announced after the Christmas Parade on Dec. 6. The prizes will be a personally engraved crystal book.

There are 23 businesses participating in the window display contest.

Howard said the additions to this year’s festivities include new Christmas decorations, which were purchased by the city. There will also be “welcome” signs for Christmas in the shape of books. The signs were designed by students at the Mason County Career Center.

As previously reported by the Register, the city allotted more than $23,000 for new Christmas lights and decorations to replace the older ones. Howard said the city has spent $20,000 so far on the items. The new lights will go along Main Street from Sixth Street to Third Street.

In September, council approved in a 4 to 1 vote the purchase of wreaths, bows, and greenery for 26 light poles. Pending approval, two garlands with bows will hang between Sixth and Main and Fourth and Main.

Howard said she hopes the city can add to the lights each year so Viand Street will eventually be decorated, too.

The Christmas lights along Main Street will be turned on during the Sugar Plum Stroll on Saturday.

“I’m hoping that this will be a major event for Point Pleasant — for the people in the area and for our merchants as well,” Howard said.

Employees with the Point Pleasant Street Department work to hang Christmas wreaths and garland to decorate Main Street on Tuesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_IMG_1108.jpg Employees with the Point Pleasant Street Department work to hang Christmas wreaths and garland to decorate Main Street on Tuesday. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP All this week, workers with the City of Point Pleasant Street Department have been “sprucing up” Main Street with new decorations purchased by the city in preparation for this Saturday’s Sugar Plum Stroll and the upcoming holiday season. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Lights.jpg All this week, workers with the City of Point Pleasant Street Department have been “sprucing up” Main Street with new decorations purchased by the city in preparation for this Saturday’s Sugar Plum Stroll and the upcoming holiday season. Beth Sergent | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.