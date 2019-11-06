Board discusses superintendent position

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the superintendent position on Tuesday evening.

The board discussed options on either extending Superintendent Jack Cullen’s current contract or searching for a new superintendent.

Cullen’s contract expires June 30, 2020. January 2020 will make five years of Cullen being superintendent at Mason County Schools. He has been with the district since the fall of 1983.

“Two or three weeks ago I would have said, ‘No, I’m retiring June 30. We’ll just be done,’” Cullen said. “Then let them think about how they want to proceed with hiring a new superintendent.”

Cullen said in the last couple weeks, many have brought up the changes coming through the district. Some of these changes are at the Mason County Career Center. One big change is the 10-year plan that is due December 2020 — six months after Cullen’s contract ends. Cullen wondered if it was fair to leave that project for a new superintendent to finish after the board mentioned it at a previous meeting.

Cullen said if the board decides to extend his contract, he would consider another year. Cullen said he was not asking to negotiate pay or benefits with the contract.

The board of education can search for a new superintendent beginning one year before the current contract ends. In this case, they could search for a replacement between July 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020.

The board said they wanted to hold the meeting to discuss options before it was too late.

“I told them, ‘Do what you think is best for Mason County. I’m good either way. Do what you think is best. Take care of our kids,” Cullen said.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at 304-675-1333, extension 1992.

