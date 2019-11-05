Sigman named ‘Firefighter of the Year’

MASON — Steven Sigman, a member of the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, has been named “Firefighter of the Year” by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason.

Sigman, who has been a member of the Bend Area fire department since 1995, was presented the award recently by V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian.

Since joining the fire department, Sigman has obtained numerous certifications, including basic and advanced firefighting, fire apparatus driver/pumper operations, and hazardous materials operations. He also maintains a first aid/CPR certification.

Sigman has been secretary of the department twice, maintaining all the firefighter training files and keeping detailed records for both business and training meetings. He also served as lieutenant, establishing a replacement program for the firefighters’ personal protective equipment, making sure all equipment was repaired or replaced as needed, and serving as command staff officer.

When speaking of Sigman, Fire Chief Stephen Duncan said, “Steven continues to be a leader in our fire department by being a mentor to the younger firefighters, and passing down his acquired skills to the younger generation of firefighters.”

Sigman works in the plate department at Constellium Rolled Products as an inspector/packer. He and his wife, Laurel, have four children – Tori, Kloe, Cole and Beau. Sigman enjoys hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching his children play sports.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

