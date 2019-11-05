Pomeroy man dies following crash

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man has died from injuries sustained in a Nov. 1 crash in Meigs County.

Wesley D. Manley, 81, of Pomeroy, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital following the crash, and died from his injuries on Nov. 4.

According to the news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Manley’s Ford Ranger was traveling on Union Avenue when it reportedly failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 2018 Freightliner driven by James L. Ridenour, 84, of Middleport.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 7 and Union Avenue just outside of Pomeroy, at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.