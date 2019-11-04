Honoring all those who served

The annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade made its way down Main Street Saturday. Participants for the parade ranged from American Legion Post #23 members and their ladies auxiliary, American Legion Riders motorcycle club members, various Mason County pageant royalty, the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band, the Gallipolis Shrine Club and more. The AMVETS post and its ladies auxiliary have been hosting the parade for over a decade. Following the parade, the members of Post 23 hosted their annual Veterans Day Dinner. Pictured are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop #258 leading off the parade. More on the parade in Friday’s “Salute to Veterans” special edition.

The annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade made its way down Main Street Saturday. Participants for the parade ranged from American Legion Post #23 members and their ladies auxiliary, American Legion Riders motorcycle club members, various Mason County pageant royalty, the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band, the Gallipolis Shrine Club and more. The AMVETS post and its ladies auxiliary have been hosting the parade for over a decade. Following the parade, the members of Post 23 hosted their annual Veterans Day Dinner. Pictured are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop #258 leading off the parade. More on the parade in Friday’s “Salute to Veterans” special edition. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_scouts.jpg The annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade made its way down Main Street Saturday. Participants for the parade ranged from American Legion Post #23 members and their ladies auxiliary, American Legion Riders motorcycle club members, various Mason County pageant royalty, the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band, the Gallipolis Shrine Club and more. The AMVETS post and its ladies auxiliary have been hosting the parade for over a decade. Following the parade, the members of Post 23 hosted their annual Veterans Day Dinner. Pictured are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop #258 leading off the parade. More on the parade in Friday’s “Salute to Veterans” special edition. Beth Sergent | OVP