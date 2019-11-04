Gallery at 409 reception set

POINT PLEASANT — Paintings by a Lincoln County artist will be displayed at Gallery at 409 with a reception to open the show this Thursday evening.

Charles Ott, 72, the latest painter to have their work featured at the gallery on Main Street, has been painting since he was 16 years old. Ott’s paintings at the gallery will depict Appalachian culture, as well as images of Mexico. During the winter months, Ott spends his time living in a hut in Mexico, which inspires his paintings. One wall of the gallery is adorned with paintings inspired from south of the border while the other wall of the gallery depicts familiar sights to anyone who has taken a country drive in West Virginia.

“It’s all oil on canvas and he stretches his own canvas and makes his own frames,” said Ruth Finley, the owner of Gallery at 409 and Lowe Hotel.

Ott attended the York Academy of the Arts in Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, Pa.

The oil paintings from Ott have been displayed in galleries in West Virginia, including in Morgantown, Huntington, and Beckley. Ott’s paintings were discovered by representatives of Gallery at 409 while visiting various regional art shows.

Thursday night’s show, named “Landscales,” will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with light refreshments and is open free to the public. Ott will be selling his paintings during the event. Finley promised an event of easily accessible and reasonably priced art.

Finley said the gallery is also planning its annual Christmas Gala for Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The gala is a collective show featuring various artists who have previously shown at Gallery at 409, along with holiday decorations, food and musical entertainment.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

