BEND AREA — U.S. military members, both past and present, will be honored in three separate ceremonies marking Veterans Day in the Bend Area.

The first will be Friday morning at Wahama High School; the second, Friday afternoon at New Haven Elementary School; and the final on Monday evening in New Haven.

The Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, under the direction of Advisor Adrian Rutherford, will host the Wahama service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served to the veterans attending at 9 a.m.

Included in the event will be musical performances by both the school’s concert band and chorus. There will be readings by Rho Kappa members, as well as students in the speech class. Refreshments will follow, and the public is invited to attend.

The ceremony at New Haven Elementary School will be Friday at 2 p.m., and will feature the school choir, under the direction of Kimberly Bond.

The choir, made up of students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades, will present a patriotic salute of musical selections. Veterans, their family members, and parents of the choir members are invited to attend, Bond said. A reception will follow for the veterans and their families.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a service will be held at 6 p.m. at the memorial next to the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street. It is being hosted by the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, and the Town of New Haven.

Two veterans of the Korean War era will be honored with presentations of American Flags, encased in special wooden displays. Ken Vickers, chaplain of American Legion Post 140, will serve as guest speaker.

The solemn Prisoner of War/Missing in Action table ceremony will be held during the candlelight service. There will also be a gun salute, as well as youth attending to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The public is urged to attend and pay tribute to the veterans.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

