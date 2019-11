GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office stated Sunday that a juvenile who was reported as missing from her residence in Morgan Township, Friday, has been reunited with her family

Haeden Kinder, 15, was declared, around 1 p.m. via an announcement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, as being found after being reported as missing around 4 p.m., Friday.

