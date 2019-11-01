Breakathon to benefit music programs

MIDDLEPORT — Already more than one-third of the way to their fundraising goal, the 3rd annual Bitanga’s Breakathon will take place Nov. 8 and 9 to benefit music programs at three local schools.

The 2019 Bitanga’s Breakathon will be a two day event to benefit the marching band programs at Meigs, Southern and Wahama high schools. Organizer Ben Nease of Bitanga’s said that Eastern Local’s music program was contacted, but things did not work out for them to participate this year.

The event will include a concert, craft show and the ever popular board breaking by students of Bitanga’s. The event will be held at the Middleport Church of Christ Family Life Center on Main Street in Middleport.

A goal of $30,000 has been set for the event, with the funds to benefit each of the schools.

Nease explained that there have already been 50 business board sponsors, which at $100 each is $5,000. Additionally, a total of 41 students had signed up as of Monday, with more expected as the event approaches. Each of the student participants collects sponsors, at $10 per board. Awards will be presented to the top fundraisers.

New this year will be the concert on Friday evening by Jake Dunn & The Blackbirds. Admission to the concert is $10 with all proceeds going toward the school bands. The concert begins at 6 p.m., with doors to open at 4 p.m.

Vendors at the craft show will be set up both Friday evening, beginning at 4 p.m., and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Meigs band is scheduled to perform at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the Southern and Wahama bands at 4 p.m.

Close to Home Catering will have food items available to purchase on Friday and Saturday including chicken and noodles, hot dogs, chicken salad and numerous desserts. Whole pumpkin rolls, cheesecakes and other items will also be available. Items will be available for take out, making it a perfect dinner option on a Friday evening, said Nease.

Breakathon t-shirts are available from Bitanga’s or from the Meigs, Southern and Wahama bands. Proceeds from the shirts sold at each of the schools will go directly to the respective schools.

A custom “Alumni Band” themed cake created by Samantha Wolfe will be auctioned off during the event on Saturday. The cake will incorporate all three school mascots or logos.

In preparation for the event, the “Breakathon Tour” will be going to the local schools Nov. 6-8 to show the students some of the skills learned through karate and build interest for the event.

This is the third year for the Breakathon which had raised money for the Meigs County Council on Aging renovations at The Blakeslee Center in each of the first two years.

For more information and fundraising updates visit Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center on Facebook.

