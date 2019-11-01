PPJHS Big Blacks win MVAC Championship

The Point Pleasant Junior High School Big Blacks football team earned its first MVAC Championship on Thursday night, defeating the Hurricane Redskins at home, 6-0. The team was led to the conference championship by Coach Jimmy Jordan also pictured here with the team following a stormy, cold night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. “I am proud of the effort that the boys gave last night. We were able to weather the storm and come through with a team win. Every win is nice, but to win a championship game is special. It’s something these boys will remember the rest of their lives,” Jordan said.

