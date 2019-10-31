Party on, Point Pleasant

Making the best out of a bad weather forecast, organizers of the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party moved things indoors Thursday night, with free food, candy, games and entertainment. Opening up its facility for the event was Trinity UM Church which also gave away candy and goodies to the public. Pictured are Wayne and Garth in the foreground while in the background, William “Billy” Butcherson approaches amid the large crowd. More photos from the block party online at www.mydailyregister.com and in an upcoming edition.

