Party on, Point Pleasant: Scenes from Halloween Block Party 2019

Making the best out of a bad weather forecast, organizers of the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party moved things indoors Thursday night, with free food, candy, games and entertainment. Opening up its facility for the event was Trinity UM Church which also gave away candy and goodies to the public. Pictured are some scenes from the standing room only event which is organized by volunteers with donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals keeping everything free for children and their families.

