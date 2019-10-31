‘Paws and Claws Pageant’ set for Nov. 16

HARTFORD — The annual pageant and benefit event for the Mason County Animal Shelter will be returning this month.

The Paws and Claws Pageant will be held on Nov. 16 at the Hartford Community Building in Hartford. Contestants who are aged 13 and above will register at 2 p.m. with their personal interviews following at 2:30 p.m. Those who are aged 12 and under will register at 3:30 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 4 p.m.

“Not only does the pageant itself raise a large amount of donations during the event, but our queens and kings go on to raise more all year long,” said Pageant Director Katlin Clarke.

Contestants who are aged 12 and under need to wear an animal themed costume and/or an animal print outfit. Those who are aged 13 and above need to have an interview outfit, an animal themed outfit and a floor length evening gown.

Limited spots are left for sign up. The categories are as follows: Baby Mister, zero-one; Little Mister, two-six; Junior Mister, seven-12; Baby Miss, zero-one; Wee Miss, two-three; Tiny Miss, four-five; Little Miss, six-seven; Young Miss, eight-nine; Junior Miss, 10-12; Teen Miss, 13-15; Miss, 16-19; Ms., 20 and plus ladies who are single; Mrs. 20 and plus ladies who are married; Paws of Hope, a shelter donation; Shelter Star, a monetary donation.

For those who register before Nov. 3, cost is $35 for babies aged zero-one; $50 for children aged two-12; and $50 for the queen titles. Those competing for a queen title need to pre-register, the others competing can register the day of the event at the cost of $45 for babies aged zero-one and $60 for children aged two-12. Payment can be submitted to Clarke via PayPal and/or email to mcpawsclaws2015@yahoo.com or it can be mailed to P.O. Box 682 New Haven WV 25265, checks should be made payable to Clarke.

For further questions or concerns, contact Clarke at mcpawsclaws2015@yahoo.com.

2018 Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell during one of the several fundraisers held for the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_PawsandClaws.jpg 2018 Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell during one of the several fundraisers held for the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.