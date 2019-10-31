Pleasant Valley Hospital opens inpatient substance abuse medical withdrawal service

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital announces the opening of an inpatient substance abuse withdrawal management service to assist victims of the opioid addiction crisis in West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

According to a press release from PVH, “The uniquely successful hospital service, BreakThru, addresses the distinct medical needs of patients taking the first steps to recovery in a safe, comfortable and confidential hospital environment.”

The press release continued:

“Patients often suffer a range of symptoms – from anxiety and pain, to more serious and life-threatening conditions – and BreakThru treats these symptoms throughout the withdrawal period. This helps ensure safe and effective medical results and positions the patient for successful outpatient recovery.

Working in close partnership with community addiction treatment providers, BreakThru establishes a personalized, aftercare discharge plan for each patient who is then followed for one year to determine recovery outcomes. BreakThru’s quality metrics surpass established industry benchmarks, including earning greater than 90% patient satisfaction and an 86% success rate in achieving recovery.”

“This partnership provides a much needed community resource so patients can take the first step toward recovery within a safe, comfortable and confidential hospital environment. With this service now available at Pleasant Valley Hospital, more families will receive the support they need when they need it most,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE, chief executive officer.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, West Virginia has the highest age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids. In 2017, there were 833 drug overdose deaths involving opioids in West Virginia—a rate of 49.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. Neighboring Ohio had the second highest with 4,293 reported deaths—a rate of 39.2 deaths per 100,000 persons, compared to the average national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons.

BreakThru is strategically aligned with the U.S. Surgeon General’s approach to combating the addiction epidemic per the December 2016 first-ever U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health Facing Addiction in America, according to the press release.

Patient cases are reviewed by a BreakThru staff member for medical necessity, severity of withdrawal and benefits of treatment. Patients then come to the hospital by scheduled appointment for direct admission. The average length of stay is three days and the service further assists patients in transitioning to the next phase of recovery after discharge from the hospital.

BreakThru is a service of TriTanium Solutions, which is a contracted provider to Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“We create a confidential and comfortable option for people who want to break the cycle of substance abuse,” said Laura Outlaw, chief operating officer for TriTanium Solutions. “Our care model is based on medical evidence and has been shown to be highly effective in helping people manage a safe and comfortable withdrawal, the first step of the recovery process.”

