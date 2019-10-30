Veteran’s Day parade, dinner this Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the community will have the opportunity to show their support for veterans at the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 p.m. at 1 p.m. The parade will begin in front of the old Central School, located at 1100 Main Street, and will travel south down Main Street to Second Street. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome. Those interested in participating can either show up during lineup or contact Dennis Rayburn, a parade organizer, at 304- 674-3663.

The purpose of this parade is for all to celebrate veterans and what they have done for their country.

Participants for the parade will range from American Legion Post 23 members and their ladies auxiliary, American Legion Riders motorcycle club members, various Mason County pageant royalty, and more.

The AMVETS post and its ladies auxiliary have been hosting the parade for over a decade.

Rayburn commented Veterans Day began when World War I ended with the implementation of an armistice between the Allies and Germany at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of November 1918. The original concept for the celebration was known as Armistice Day and for the suspension of business for a two minute period beginning at 11 a.m., with the day also marked by parades and public meetings to honor all those who participated in the war. In 1954, on June 1, President Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name of the legal holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day and in 1978 Veterans Day observance was officially declared to be Nov. 11, as it has remained. Today most military and civilian observances dedicated to service members who gave their lives while in military status are held on Memorial Day in May of each year and service members who survive and return to private lives following military duty are celebrated on Veterans Day.

Immediately following the parade, the members of American Legion Post 23 will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day Dinner, beginning between 2-2:30 p.m. Veterans, their family members, post members and guests are welcome to attend as there will be an abundance of food available for all. Door prizes will also be given out during the event.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

