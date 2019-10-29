Block party moved to Trinity UMC

POINT PLEASANT — Since a rainy evening is in the forecast for Halloween, the organizers of the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party have decided to move the location of the event indoors.

The block party will be held inside the gymnasium of the Trinity United Methodist Church. The time is still set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Several merchants will be inside giving out treats as well as have games open and ready for play throughout the full two on hours of the event. Free refreshments, hot dogs and popcorn, will be available to those who attend and Blue Moves will be providing live musical entertainment.

Dusty Morrison, block party chairman, shared they are working on a couple of extra inside activities for the youth to enjoy as due to lack of space they will no longer be able to the have the Spooky Maze or the showing of “Halloweentown.”

The costume contest will still be held at 7 p.m. and will be judged by the Sanderson Sisters. The winners from each category will be awarded a prize.

To round out the event, a meet and greet with the Sanderson Sisters will take place directly after the block party at 8 p.m. at Trinity UMC. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own cameras to get pictures with the sisters.

“I hate that we have to move it indoors, but we’re going to make the best of a bad situation and still have a great time,” said Morrison. “We owe a huge thank you to Trinity UMC for being such a huge help in providing us with a space to make all this happen.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Point Pleasant trick-or-treat is still scheduled to take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party goers dressed in Harry Potter wear during last year's event.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

