‘Operation Santa Claus’ returns

WEST COLUMBIA — Several members of the community have goals set to give every person within the county a memorable and enjoyable Christmas.

Darlene Ash, activity director at Lakin Hospital, recently announced the “Operation Santa Claus” program will be returning for this year’s holiday season.

“This program was established many years ago to provide our residents with a meaningful and memorable Christmas,” said Ash.

For individuals or organizations interested in contributing to this program, they have a few options from which they can choose including donating new gift items which should be left unwrapped; caroling, putting on a Christmas program, wrapping gifts, or having the residents participate in any other sort of festive activity; or donating a monetary gift which checks should be made payable to Lakin Hospital/Operation Santa Claus.

For those wishing to purchase a gift, the options from which to choose:

For women, items include dresses (pullover and open back); button-up sweaters; sweat pants and shirts; gowns and open back gowns; pajamas; knee socks, anklets and footies; cosmetics; nail polish; perfume/cologne; bath powder; inexpensive jewelry; watches (wrist and pendant); jewelry boxes; purses; change purses; and wallets.

Items requested for men are sport, pullover and flannel shirts; button-up sweaters; sweat pants and shirts; jeans (size 38 waist and larger); elastic waist pants; pajamas; socks; t-shirts; briefs and boxer shorts; belts and suspenders; after-shave and pre-shave lotions; and watches (wrist and pocket).

The sizes needed most for both men and women are large, extra-large, 2XL and 3XL.

Other miscellaneous items needed are hats and caps; gloves and mittens; handkerchiefs and bandanas; hand and body lotions; stationery; music boxes; musical toys; body pillows; puzzle and large print word search books; coloring books and crayons or colored pencils; hand-held games; jigsaw puzzles; cans of regular, diet, and caffeine free soda; calendars; pictures and posters; sun catchers; washable dolls; sunglasses; shampoo and conditioner; music CD’s and players; radios; picture albums; chewing gum, regular and sugar-free soft candy and cookies; body wash; Avon products; and DVD movies.

The monetary donations given will primarily be used to purchase gifts for each resident, as well as special events, outings and activities throughout the year commented Ash.

Due to the amount of shopping, sorting and wrapping that must take place to prepare a wonderful Christmas morning for the residents, Ash is requesting individuals who are donating to have their donations delivered or mailed to the hospital by the middle of December. Those who wish to present a program to the residents or assist with wrapping gifts should contact Ash as soon as possible.

“In the past, the community has been very generous in donating to this very important program and for that we are forever grateful,” said Ash.

Ash can be contacted Monday-Friday at 304-675-0860, ext. 135. Lakin Hospital’s mailing address is Lakin Hospital/ Operation Santa Clause, 11522 Ohio River Road, West Columbia WV 25287.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.