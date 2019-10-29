Detroit drug trafficker convicted

GALLIPOLIS — Keith L. Montgomery, 45, of Detroit, Michigan, was convicted Tuesday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court for Trafficking Heroin and Possession of Heroin, both felonies of the second-degree.

“Mr. Montgomery was scheduled for a jury trial today to have a jury of his peers decide his guilt or innocence,” said Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren in a statement, Tuesday. “This morning the defendant had a change of heart and decided it was in his best interests to plead guilty as charged.”

Potential jurors remained on hand, outside of the courtroom, until the plea was accepted by Judge Margaret Evans.

Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. The state will be seeking a maximum prison term of eight to 12 year, said Holdren.

“My office would like to thank Trooper Drew Kuehne of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for his proactive policing tactics,” added Holdren.

Montgomery was reportedly headed eastbound on U.S. 35 in July 2018 in Gallia and was observed making three separate traffic infractions, said the prosecutor, before being pulled over. Kuehne engaged Montgomery in conversation and reportedly noted suspicious behavior. He asked Montgomery if he would come out of the vehicle and if he could pat him down for weapons. Montgomery complied and Kuehne discovered what he felt to be contraband in the back of Montgomery’s pants.

Montgomery confirmed the drugs to be narcotics. The drugs weighted reportedly around 44 grams.

