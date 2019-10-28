Thanksgiving dinner planned for seniors: November events set

MASON COUNTY — A communal Thanksgiving meal at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers will highlight activities in November.

Lunch will be served at both the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center in Mason on Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. The menu will include baked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, said those planning to attend should notify their local center by Nov. 18 to ensure enough food is prepared.

Other activities throughout the month are also being offered.

At the Gene Salem center, Sewing and Machine Embroidery with Carmen will be held Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. This activity will also take place two other times during the month, on Nov. 19 and 26, both at 10 a.m. Crafts with Yvette will be held Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

Wellness checks by Ruth Upton, R.N. will take place on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by Malissa Slone, R.N. on “Diabetes, GERD Awareness.” Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Part A Covered Services” on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Regular activities include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service or Bible study on Thursdays, all at 10 a.m.

Those seniors living in the Point Pleasant area, who would like to visit the center for lunch or activities, but have no transportation, are invited to use the van that will pick them up and return them to their homes. Call 304-675-2369 to be placed on the pick-up schedule.

In Mason, Angela Dorsey, R.N. will conduct wellness checks on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m., followed by the presentation “Medicare Part A Covered Services” at 11:30 a.m. by Ann Dalton. Crafts with Missie will take place on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. Regular activities in Mason include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

The centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. Riffle reminds seniors that when Mason County Schools are closed for bad weather, the centers are closed.

She also stressed the importance of seniors who attend lunch at the centers to sign up on the provided sheets. Riffle said the sign-in sheets are how it is verified of how many meals are served to seniors of Mason County through the state and federal grants that are awarded. The grant money is allotted in a lump sum and the action group must invoice the state each month for the number of meals served. If a senior does not sign in, the unspent money can be kept by the government or distributed to another county.

November events set

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

